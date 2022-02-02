Nasstar (LON:NASA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.33 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.33. The company has a market cap of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

