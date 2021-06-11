Natera Inc (NTRA): Price Now Near $104.06; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTRA

Currently, NTRA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.68 (-1.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, NTRA ranks 65th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NTRA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NTRA’s price is down $-1.5 (-1.42%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Natera Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.