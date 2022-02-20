National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Body

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 114.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 273,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,850 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $16,948,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

