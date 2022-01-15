National Bank Financial Cuts Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.55

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JOSMF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Josemaria Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

JOSMF opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Josemaria Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Josemaria Resources Company Profile

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

