National Bank Financial Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

