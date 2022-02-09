National Bank Financial Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$62.86 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$93.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories