National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

ENB stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?