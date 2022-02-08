National Bank Financial Weighs in on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.57.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

