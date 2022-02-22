National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $79.68 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.22.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

