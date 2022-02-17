National Bankshares Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.05. The stock has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77. CAE has a 52-week low of C$29.40 and a 52-week high of C$42.43.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

