National Beverage Corp (FIZZ): Price Now Near $52.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FIZZ

Currently, FIZZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as FIZZ has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FIZZ ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Candy & Soda stocks.

FIZZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FIZZ’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.48%) from the day prior. FIZZ has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on FIZZ; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. National Beverage Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FIZZ: Daily RSI Analysis For FIZZ, its RSI is now at 65.0602.

Note: FIZZ and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with FIZZ declining at a faster rate than RSI.

<500 - Internal server error