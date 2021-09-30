National Beverage Corp (FIZZ): Price Now Near $52.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FIZZ

At the moment, FIZZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.57 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FIZZ ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Candy & Soda stocks.

FIZZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FIZZ’s price is up $0.47 (0.89%) from the day prior. FIZZ has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FIZZ’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FIZZ: Daily RSI Analysis FIZZ’s RSI now stands at 100.

FIZZ and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

