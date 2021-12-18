National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ stock opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 46.93%. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.0% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

