National Fuel Gas Co (NFG): Price Down $-0.49 (-0.79)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.38 (-0.62)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NFG

Currently, NFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NFG has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, NFG ranks 78th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NFG’s price is down $-0.49 (-0.79%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NFG has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. National Fuel Gas Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NFG: Daily RSI Analysis NFG’s RSI now stands at 0.

NFG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

