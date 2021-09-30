National Fuel Gas Co (NFG): Price Down $-0.59 (-1.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.48 (-0.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NFG

At the time of this writing, NFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.9%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NFG has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, NFG ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NFG’s price is down $-0.59 (-1.11%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NFG has seen 2 straight down days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on NFG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. National Fuel Gas Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NFG: Daily RSI Analysis NFG’s RSI now stands at 2.6793.

NFG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

