National Fuel Gas Co (NFG): Price Now Near $57.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NFG

Currently, NFG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.61%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NFG ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

NFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NFG’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.07%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NFG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NFG: Daily RSI Analysis NFG’s RSI now stands at 95.7895.

NFG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

