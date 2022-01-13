National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

