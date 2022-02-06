National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

