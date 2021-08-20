National Health Investors Inc (NHI): Price Now Near $58.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NHI

Currently, NHI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, NHI ranks 196th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NHI’s price is down $-0.54 (-0.92%) from the day prior. NHI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on NHI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. National Health Investors Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NHI: Daily RSI Analysis For NHI, its RSI is now at 0.

NHI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

