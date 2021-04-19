National Retail Properties Inc (NNN): Price Now Near $45.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NNN

At the time of this writing, NNN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. NNN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on NNN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NNN’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NNN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NNN’s price action over the past 90 days.

