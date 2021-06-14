National Retail Properties Inc (NNN): Price Now Near $49.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NNN

Currently, NNN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, NNN ranks 127th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NNN’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NNN has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. National Retail Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.