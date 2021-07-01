National Retail Properties Inc (NNN): Price Up $0.17 (0.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NNN

At the time of this writing, NNN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.23%) from the hour prior. NNN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NNN ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

NNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NNN’s price is up $0.17 (0.36%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on NNN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NNN’s price action over the past 90 days.