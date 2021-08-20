National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA): Price Now Near $55.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NSA

Currently, NSA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NSA ranks 120th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

NSA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NSA’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that NSA has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NSA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NSA: Daily RSI Analysis NSA’s RSI now stands at 10.6667.

NSA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

