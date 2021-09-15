National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE): Price Now Near $57.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EYE

At the moment, EYE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, EYE ranks 60th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EYE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EYE’s price is up $0.38 (0.66%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EYE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EYE: Daily RSI Analysis For EYE, its RSI is now at 40.9836.

EYE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

