Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

