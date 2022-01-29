Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $730,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

