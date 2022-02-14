Natixis Buys 1,124 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 314.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $571.51 on Monday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $498.03 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $671.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).