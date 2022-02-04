Natixis Has $48.10 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,996 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $48,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

