Natixis Invests $1.04 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $263.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

