Natixis Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,460 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $56,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

