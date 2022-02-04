Natixis Sells 258,176 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258,176 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Newmont worth $39,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

