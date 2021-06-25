Natura & Co Holding SA (NTCO): Price Now Near $22.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTCO

Currently, NTCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.91%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that NTCO has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, NTCO ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NTCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NTCO’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.38%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Natura & Co Holding SA’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.