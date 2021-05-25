Natura & Co Holding SA (NTCO): Price Now Near $19.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTCO

Currently, NTCO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.52%) from the hour prior. NTCO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

NTCO ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

NTCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NTCO’s price is up $0.21 (1.11%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NTCO has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NTCO’s price action over the past 90 days.