Natural Resource Partners Lp (NRP): Price Now Near $24.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NRP

At the time of this writing, NRP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row NRP has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Coal stocks, NRP ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NRP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NRP’s price is up $0.41 (1.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as NRP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Natural Resource Partners Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NRP: Daily RSI Analysis NRP’s RSI now stands at 100.

NRP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

