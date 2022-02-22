Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Body

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $168.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of NM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

