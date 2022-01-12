NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.44

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as high as $41.61. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 120,769 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

