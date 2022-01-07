NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $224.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 225 ($3.03), with a volume of 11890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($3.09).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCC. raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.58) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.89) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.89) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.51) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.61).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 276.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £695.41 million and a PE ratio of 65.43.

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

