NCC Group (LON:NCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $179.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 184.05 ($2.49), with a volume of 27314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.60 ($2.51).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.91) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.91) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £597.25 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In other news, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,983.91). Also, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($73,022.31).

About NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

