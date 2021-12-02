Ncr Corp (NCR): Price Up $0.45 (1.16)% Over Past Day, Up $0.5 (1.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NCR

At the time of this writing, NCR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (1.29%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

NCR ranks 14th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

NCR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NCR’s price is up $0.45 (1.16%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row NCR has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ncr Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NCR: Daily RSI Analysis NCR’s RSI now stands at 30.2632.

NCR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

