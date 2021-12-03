Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $225.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.49. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

