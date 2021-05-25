Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NKTR

At the moment, NKTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.06%) from the hour prior. NKTR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NKTR ranks 160th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NKTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NKTR’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. NKTR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Nektar Therapeutics’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.