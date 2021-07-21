Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Price Up $0.01 (0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NKTR

At the time of this writing, NKTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, NKTR ranks 176th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NKTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NKTR’s price is up $0.01 (0.06%) from the day prior. NKTR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on NKTR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NKTR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NKTR: Daily RSI Analysis NKTR’s RSI now stands at 100.

NKTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

