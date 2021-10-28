Nelnet Inc (NNI): Price Now Near $82.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NNI

At the moment, NNI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, NNI ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NNI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NNI’s price is up $0.49 (0.6%) from the day prior. NNI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows NNI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NNI: Daily RSI Analysis For NNI, its RSI is now at 19.6.

NNI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

