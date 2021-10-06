Neogen Corp (NEOG): Price Down $-0.56 (-1.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.22 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NEOG

At the time of this writing, NEOG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. NEOG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NEOG ranks 253rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

NEOG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NEOG’s price is down $-0.56 (-1.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as NEOG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Neogen Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< NEOG: Daily RSI Analysis For NEOG, its RSI is now at 21.0762.

NEOG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market