NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,160 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

