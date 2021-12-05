NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NTAP opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

