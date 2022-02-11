NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Brokerages expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $13.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.30 on Friday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

