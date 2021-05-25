NetEase Inc (NTES): Price Down $-0.22 (-0.19)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.15 (-1)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NTES

At the time of this writing, NTES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.15 (-1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NTES has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on NTES; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, NTES ranks 261st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NTES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NTES’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.19%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row NTES has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NTES’s price action over the past 90 days.