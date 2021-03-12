NetEase Inc (NTES): Price Down $-1.9 (-1.75)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.42 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NTES

Currently, NTES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as NTES has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on NTES; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NTES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NTES’s price is down $-1.9 (-1.75%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. NetEase Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

