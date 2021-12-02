Netgear Inc (NTGR): Price Now Near $27.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NTGR

NTGR (Get Ratings)’s 27.245 Netgear Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This is the 2nd hour in a row NTGR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, NTGR ranks 23rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NTGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, NTGR’s price is up $0.76 (2.87%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows NTGR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NTGR: Daily RSI Analysis For NTGR, its RSI is now at 82.963.

NTGR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

